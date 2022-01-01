Turkey melts in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Turkey Melts
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey melts
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.3
(559 reviews)
Mini Mac
$6.00
Full Size Mac
$8.00
Joy's Fried Chicken
$12.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Pittsburgh
Reuben
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Tuna Wraps
Greek Salad
Quesadillas
French Fries
Turkey Wraps
Chopped Salad
Neighborhoods within Pittsburgh to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More near Pittsburgh to explore
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Carnegie
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Bridgeville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Coraopolis
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Gibsonia
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Allison Park
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston