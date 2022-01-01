Turkey salad in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey salad
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free. Grilled, oven-roasted turkey breast over mixed greens, calamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing