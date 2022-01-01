Turkey wraps in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey wraps
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$9.99
Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Turkey Ranchero Wrap
|$11.50
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, French fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch in a tortilla wrap
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.00
Roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Turkey and Gouda Wrap
|$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, bacon, roasted peppers, baby spinach and chipotle aioli in a wrap. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
