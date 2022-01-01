Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Turkey Bacon Wrap image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$9.99
Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Bacon Swiss Wrap$12.45
More about Pizza Roma
Turkey Club Wrap image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Ranchero Wrap$11.50
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, French fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle ranch in a tortilla wrap
Turkey Club Wrap$9.00
Roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey and Gouda Wrap$11.00
Smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, bacon, roasted peppers, baby spinach and chipotle aioli in a wrap. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
More about Cafe Raymond
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli


More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

