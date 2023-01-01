Vegetable soup in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve vegetable soup
Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh
|Meatball Vegetable Soup
|$12.00
A rich tomato broth loaded with sweet corn, peas, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower & potatoes, thickened with barley and scratch made mini italian meatballs.
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Vegetable Soup
|$0.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Vegetable Noodle Soup
|$9.00
Snow peas, mushroom, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage in miso broth with lo mein