Vegetable soup in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

Scratch & Co.

1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T Acosta Veggie Soup$0.00
More about Scratch & Co.
Item pic

 

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Vegetable Soup$12.00
A rich tomato broth loaded with sweet corn, peas, carrots, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower & potatoes, thickened with barley and scratch made mini italian meatballs.
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$0.00
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Noodle Soup$9.00
Snow peas, mushroom, zucchini, carrots, broccoli, Napa cabbage in miso broth with lo mein
More about Sushi Too
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Wedding Soup$7.00
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

