Veggie burgers in Pittsburgh

Go
Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$12.95
Served on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Includes choice of side, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle.
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Item pic

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.00
black beans, beet & quinoa patty, spicy cheddar, arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo served with brugge slaw
More about Park Bruges
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Black Bean Veggie Burger$12.00
Our house made black bean & veggie burger on a ciabatta roll w/lettuce, tomatoes & harissa spread; served w/fries
More about Square Cafe
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$9.50
CALIFORNIA STYLE VEGGIE BURGER TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
Black Bean Burger, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with a side of your choice.
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$10.29
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with cheddar jack cheese.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$11.00
single Impossible patty , American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Moonlit Burgers
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burger$12.00
House made black bean & quinoa burger with muenster, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, and chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
More about Cafe Raymond
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$10.95
Chipotle black bean burger topped with spinach, tomato, queso fresco and spicy mayo
More about Bigham Tavern
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar
More about Point Brugge Cafe

