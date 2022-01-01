Veggie burgers in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$12.95
Served on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Includes choice of side, lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle.
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
black beans, beet & quinoa patty, spicy cheddar, arugula, tomato, chipotle mayo served with brugge slaw
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Our house made black bean & veggie burger on a ciabatta roll w/lettuce, tomatoes & harissa spread; served w/fries
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Veggie Burger
|$9.50
CALIFORNIA STYLE VEGGIE BURGER TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO & ONION
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Black Bean Burger, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with a side of your choice.
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$10.29
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
single Impossible patty , American cheese, griddled onion, pickles, Moon sauce, Martin's Potato Roll
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
House made black bean & quinoa burger with muenster, avocado, baby spinach, tomato, and chipotle aioli. Served with oven roasted potatoes and a house made pickle.
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Burger
|$10.95
Chipotle black bean burger topped with spinach, tomato, queso fresco and spicy mayo