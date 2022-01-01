Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie salad in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve veggie salad

Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street

1100 North Canal Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Veggie & Feta Pasta Salad$4.00
Ripe heirloom tomato, fresh basil, red onion, cucumber, broccoli, crumbled feta, tender pasta & red wine vinaigrette
More about Mindy's Take & Bake - 1100 North Canal Street
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro - Forest Hills

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Vegetable Salad$9.00
More about Roman Bistro - Forest Hills
Curbside Coffeehouse

405 Freeport Road, Blawnox

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Big organic veggie with chicken salad$13.25
More about Curbside Coffeehouse
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Speial Vegetable Salad$8.00
Larger size of house salad contains more spinach
More about Sushi Too

