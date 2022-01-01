Waffles in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$9.99
Thick, Golden, and Melt-in-your-mouth delicious! It's so good! Served with Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs
Smashed Waffles
1104 South Braddock Avenue, Swissvale
|3 Sweet Waffles (*412)
|$4.12
Pamela’s Diner
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh
|#34 Belgian Waffle
|$6.95
Chikn - Oakland
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Waffle
|$3.25
|Chikn & Waffles
|$9.25
Homemade Waffles served with Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, topped with Creamy Honey Butter & Maple Syrup
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nobby’s Pizzeria
373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh
|Waffle Fries
|$4.25
Smashed Waffles
3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Dozen Waffles (12)
|$30.00
|Half Dozen Waffles (6)
|$18.00
|Waffle of the Week
|$3.25
Peanut Butter Cup Original....with Chocolate Sauce on Top!
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Single Liege Waffle
|$8.00
Fruit topping: orange strawberry
|Liege Waffles
|$13.00
Fruit toppings: orange strawberry
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
Walter's BBQ
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Chicken And Waffle
|$14.00
Hand battered chicken breast with a belgian-style waffle, served with honey butter and maple syrup
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Large Waffle Fry
|$4.99
|Small Waffle Fries
|$3.25
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Chicken and Waffles
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, warm Belgium Waffle, Jack Cheese, Green Onions, and Cayenne Honey. Served with Maple Syrup.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Basket Waffle FF
|$4.99
Pamela's Diner
427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
Eggs-R-Us
2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton
|Big Belgian Waffle
|$6.99
|Pecan Waffle
|$7.99
|Chicken and Waffle
|$10.99
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$12.95
Crispy breaded chicken that’s been lightly fried and dunked into our famous BT Original sauce. Served over buttermilk waffles with a side of maple bacon bourbon syrup