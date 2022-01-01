Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve waffles

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.99
Thick, Golden, and Melt-in-your-mouth delicious! It's so good! Served with Breakfast Meat or 2 Scrambled Eggs
More about The Crack'd Egg
Smashed Waffles

1104 South Braddock Avenue, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Sweet Waffles (*412)$4.12
More about Smashed Waffles
Pamela’s Diner

60 21st Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela’s Diner
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House

307 Beverly Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#34 Belgian Waffle$6.95
More about Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House
Chikn - Oakland

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle$3.25
Chikn & Waffles$9.25
Homemade Waffles served with Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, topped with Creamy Honey Butter & Maple Syrup
More about Chikn - Oakland
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$4.25
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about Carmi Express
Smashed Waffles

3501 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dozen Waffles (12)$30.00
Half Dozen Waffles (6)$18.00
Waffle of the Week$3.25
Peanut Butter Cup Original....with Chocolate Sauce on Top!
More about Smashed Waffles
Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Liege Waffle$8.00
Fruit topping: orange strawberry
Liege Waffles$13.00
Fruit toppings: orange strawberry
More about Park Bruges
Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner
Walter's BBQ

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken And Waffle$14.00
Hand battered chicken breast with a belgian-style waffle, served with honey butter and maple syrup
More about Walter's BBQ
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Large Waffle Fry$4.99
Small Waffle Fries$3.25
More about Carl's Tavern
Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$7.00
More about The Smiling Moose
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Crispy Chicken, warm Belgium Waffle, Jack Cheese, Green Onions, and Cayenne Honey. Served with Maple Syrup.
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Basket Waffle FF$4.99
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Pamela's Diner

427 Washington Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.00
Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner
Eggs-R-Us

2350 Noblestown Road, Crafton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Big Belgian Waffle$6.99
Pecan Waffle$7.99
Chicken and Waffle$10.99
More about Eggs-R-Us
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Hot Chicken & Waffles$12.95
Crispy breaded chicken that’s been lightly fried and dunked into our famous BT Original sauce. Served over buttermilk waffles with a side of maple bacon bourbon syrup
More about Bigham Tavern
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Point Brugge Cafe

401 Hastings Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2236 reviews)
Takeout
Single Liege Waffle$8.00
Blackberries
Liege Waffle Entree$13.00
Blackberries
Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Cheddar scallion Belgian waffle, buttermilk fried chicken, honey sriracha
More about Point Brugge Cafe

