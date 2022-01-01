Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Toast

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve white pizza

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Pizza white sauce$13.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Pizza$11.00
Garlic Butter, Pizza Cheese, Ricotta, Parmesan, Oregano, Crushed Red Pepper & Spinach
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Spak Bros. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Spak Bros. Pizza

5107 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free White Pizza$18.99
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select Vegan Cheese.
SM White Pizza$11.99
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
XL White Pizza$18.49
Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese, roasted tomato, fresh garlic, olive oil sauce. 🅥 To make vegan: select TOPPINGS > WHOLE > Vegan Cheese -OR- Preference > No Cheese
More about Spak Bros. Pizza
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Junior White Pizza$11.50
Small White Pizza$13.00
XL White Pizza$22.00
More about Pizza Roma
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Small White Pizza$12.99
Large White Pizza$18.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Sm White Pizza$10.50
More about Carl's Tavern
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM White Pizza$8.99
Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub

