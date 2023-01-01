Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yakisoba in
Pittsburgh
/
Pittsburgh
/
Yakisoba
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve yakisoba
Teppanyaki Kyoto Restaurant
5808 Bryant St, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Yakisoba
$12.00
Stir fried ramen-style noodles with cabbage, onion
More about Teppanyaki Kyoto Restaurant
Zen Noodle House - 3531 Forbes ave
3531 Forbes ave, Oakland
No reviews yet
Beef Yakisoba
$12.00
More about Zen Noodle House - 3531 Forbes ave
