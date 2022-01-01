Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
La Croix Pure$0.99
12 fl oz Can
More about Market Street Grocery
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Rachel$11.00
More about Forbes Tavern
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
More about Butcher and the Rye
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
The GOAT Omelette$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
The Classic$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
More about The Speckled Egg
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

971 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (5476 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery image

 

The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

435 Market Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery
Restaurant banner

 

Miracle - PGH

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Snowball Old-Fashioned$12.00
Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.
Christmas Carol Barrel$12.00
Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!$12.00
Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters.
**CONTAINS: NUTS
More about Miracle - PGH

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Thai Tea

Chicken Salad

Pies

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston