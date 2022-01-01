Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
More about Market Street Grocery
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Market Street Grocery
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles
|$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
|2 Person Wednesday Standard Box
|$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
|La Croix Pure
|$0.99
12 fl oz Can
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
More about Forbes Tavern
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Rachel
|$11.00
More about Butcher and the Rye
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy
|$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
|Roasted Chicken
|$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
|Dirty Pasta
|$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
More about The Speckled Egg
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
|The GOAT Omelette
|$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
|The Classic
|$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery
435 Market Street, Pittsburgh
More about Miracle - PGH
Miracle - PGH
136 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Snowball Old-Fashioned
|$12.00
Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.
|Christmas Carol Barrel
|$12.00
Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.
|Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!
|$12.00
Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters.
**CONTAINS: NUTS