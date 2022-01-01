Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve bisque

Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Bisque$0.00
Homemade creamy crab bisque with jumbo lump crab meat.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Orzo Bisque$8.00
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Dumplings

Reuben

Garden Salad

Hummus

Kebabs

Paninis

Quesadillas

Cookies

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (805 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston