Bisque in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Bisque
Downtown restaurants that serve bisque
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
Avg 3.5
(28 reviews)
Crab Bisque
$0.00
Homemade creamy crab bisque with jumbo lump crab meat.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chicken Orzo Bisque
$8.00
More about Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
