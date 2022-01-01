Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve carrot cake

Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.69
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Spiced Carrot Cake$11.00
house-made carrot cake, lemon-ginger curd, cream cheese frosting, spiced whipped cream, walnut brittle, orange-carrot glaze (this cake cannot be made without nuts)
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

