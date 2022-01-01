Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Carrot Cake
Downtown restaurants that serve carrot cake
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
Avg 3.5
(28 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$4.69
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(1642 reviews)
Spiced Carrot Cake
$11.00
house-made carrot cake, lemon-ginger curd, cream cheese frosting, spiced whipped cream, walnut brittle, orange-carrot glaze (this cake cannot be made without nuts)
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
