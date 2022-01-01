Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chai lattes in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Chai Lattes
Downtown restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$3.50
House-made Masala Chai, Choice of Milk, Hot or Cold
More about The Speckled Egg
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.7
(49 reviews)
Chai Latte
$3.75
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Tiramisu
Shrimp Wraps
Crab Cakes
Blt Salad
Pies
Meatball Subs
Boneless Wings
Cake
More near Downtown to explore
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston