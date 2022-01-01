Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken kebabs in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Kebabs
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
808 liberty ave, pittsburgh
Avg 4.5
(22 reviews)
Chicken Kebab
$4.98
More about Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Chicken Shish Kebab
$18.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
