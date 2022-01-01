Greek salad in Downtown
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Doc's Greek Salad
|$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, & Banana Peppers With Red Wine Vinaigrette
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad (GF)
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast, Liokareas mixed olives, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.