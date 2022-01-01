Greek salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doc's Greek Salad$9.00
Romaine topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, & Banana Peppers With Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
Item pic

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad (GF)$11.29
Grilled chicken breast, Liokareas mixed olives, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Anatolian (Greek)Salad$0.00
IcebergLettuce and Spring Mix , Tomato, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Feta Cheese
Anatolian(Greek) Salad$13.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

