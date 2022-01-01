Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

6b6fdce7-f7ab-4004-b8d2-e84f49814ea9 image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF option - grilled chicken)$11.29
Buffalo chicken tenders, diced celery, tomato, cucumbers, and shredded cheddar over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
Greek Grilled Chicken Salad (GF)$11.29
Grilled chicken breast, Liokareas mixed olives, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken BLT Salad (GF)$11.29
Grilled all natural chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and cucumber over iceberg lettuce mix with your choice of dressing.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Item pic

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$16.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Thighs, Japanese 7 Spice, Plum Sauce
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Greek Salad

Croissants

Fish And Chips

Vietnamese Coffee

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston