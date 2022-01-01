Grilled chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad (GF option - grilled chicken)
|$11.29
Buffalo chicken tenders, diced celery, tomato, cucumbers, and shredded cheddar over iceberg mix with your choice of dressing.
|Greek Grilled Chicken Salad (GF)
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast, Liokareas mixed olives, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, cucumbers and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken BLT Salad (GF)
|$11.29
Grilled all natural chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, and cucumber over iceberg lettuce mix with your choice of dressing.