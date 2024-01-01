Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Kimchi in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Kimchi
Downtown restaurants that serve kimchi
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.7
(49 reviews)
Bok Choy Kimchi 8oz
$10.00
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.5
(532 reviews)
Pan Fried Kimchi Dumpling
$11.00
More about Bae Bae's Kitchen
