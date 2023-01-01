Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve lasagna

Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Lasagna Soup$0.00
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
New! Proper Lasagna$26.00
Lasagna noodles layered with sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

