Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Downtown
/
Pittsburgh
/
Downtown
/
Lasagna
Downtown restaurants that serve lasagna
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
Avg 3.5
(28 reviews)
Beef Lasagna Soup
$0.00
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(1642 reviews)
New! Proper Lasagna
$26.00
Lasagna noodles layered with sweet Italian sausage, San Marzano tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta, fresh mozzarella & Parmigiano-Reggiano
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Greek Salad
Cake
Blt Salad
Cheesecake
Chili
Nachos
Thai Tea
Caesar Salad
More near Downtown to explore
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(27 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston