Lawrenceville restaurants you'll love

Toast

Lawrenceville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Vietnamese
Vegan
French
Southern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Lawrenceville restaurants

Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Pretzel$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
Smallman - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Morcilla image

 

Morcilla

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (1822 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gambas en Escabeche$10.00
shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette
Pulpo a la Plancha$18.00
octopus, brown butter potato fondue, pimentón, olive oil
Fried Artichokes$12.00
anchovy aioli, burnt lemon.
Allergies: Egg
More about Morcilla
B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
Latte$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Poulet Bleu image

 

Poulet Bleu

3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAESAR$12.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, sourdough, parmesan
BISTRO SALAD$10.00
bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbes, red wine vinaigrette
POMME FRITES$8.00
choice of garlic aioli, or sauce mornay
More about Poulet Bleu
Walters image

 

Walters

4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Smoked Wings$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
Coleslaw 12oz$6.00
Collard Greens 12oz$6.00
More about Walters
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Model 'T' urkey$15.00
Farmed Out Burgher$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Hop Farm Brewing Company image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hop Farm Burger$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
Nachos$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
Sliders Trio$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
The Forge Pgh image

 

The Forge Pgh

3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$16.00
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
Grape Leaves$9.00
roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic
Israeli Salad$10.00
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil
More about The Forge Pgh
Lola's Eatery image

 

Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.50
La Colombe
The Hangover Cure$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
Lumpia$6.00
Filipino Eggrolls, contains shrimp and pork, 5 per order
More about Lola's Eatery
Inkwell image

 

Inkwell

4419 Butler St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
London Fog$3.50
More about Inkwell
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Abbey on Butler Street
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

4300 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
More about Condado Tacos
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Lupo

5123 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$8.00
Large 16"$17.00
Small 12"$13.00
More about Pizza Lupo

