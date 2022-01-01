Lawrenceville restaurants you'll love
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
|Smallman - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
More about Morcilla
Morcilla
3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Gambas en Escabeche
|$10.00
shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$18.00
octopus, brown butter potato fondue, pimentón, olive oil
|Fried Artichokes
|$12.00
anchovy aioli, burnt lemon.
Allergies: Egg
More about B52 Cafe
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
|Latte
|$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
|Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
More about Poulet Bleu
Poulet Bleu
3519 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CAESAR
|$12.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, sourdough, parmesan
|BISTRO SALAD
|$10.00
bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbes, red wine vinaigrette
|POMME FRITES
|$8.00
choice of garlic aioli, or sauce mornay
More about Walters
Walters
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
|Popular items
|6 Smoked Wings
|$8.00
6 Wings with your choice of sauce! Amazing!
|Coleslaw 12oz
|$6.00
|Collard Greens 12oz
|$6.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
|$9.75
|Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
|$12.75
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hop Farm Burger
|$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
|Nachos
|$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
|Sliders Trio
|$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about The Forge Pgh
The Forge Pgh
3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO
|Grape Leaves
|$9.00
roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic
|Israeli Salad
|$10.00
tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil
More about Lola's Eatery
Lola's Eatery
3337 Penn Ave, Pgh
|Popular items
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
La Colombe
|The Hangover Cure
|$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
|Lumpia
|$6.00
Filipino Eggrolls, contains shrimp and pork, 5 per order
More about The Abbey on Butler Street
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Abbey on Butler Street
4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh