Lawrenceville cafés you'll love

B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
Latte$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
More about B52 Cafe
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)$9.75
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)$12.75
Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)$10.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Inkwell image

 

Inkwell

4419 Butler St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
London Fog$3.50
More about Inkwell
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Abbey on Butler Street

