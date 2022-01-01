Lawrenceville cafés you'll love
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
House-made Sausage, Oat Cheese, Chickpea Tofu Egg, Pickles, and Tomato Mayo on a Ciabatta Bun. Add Harissa, Zhoug, or pickled Jalapeños for a little heat.
*NUT-FREE | SESAME-FREE*
|Latte
|$5.00
12 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with light milk foam. Choose Regular unflavored or from any of our House-made Syrups.
|Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate Chip cookie made with olive oil and topped with sea salt
*NUT FREE | SESAME FREE*
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Dau Hu (Tofu SANDWICH)
|$9.75
|Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
|$12.75
|Banh Mi Thit Kho (Braised Pork Belly SANDWICH)
|$10.25