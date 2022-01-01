Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville restaurants
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve bisque

Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Leek & Potato Bisque$6.00
Fennel Oil / Nutmeg / Scallions
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Hop Farm Brewing Company image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Tomato Bisque QUART TO GO$12.00
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company

