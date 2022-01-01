Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Bisque
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve bisque
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.5
(224 reviews)
Leek & Potato Bisque
$6.00
Fennel Oil / Nutmeg / Scallions
More about Cinderlands Foederhouse
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(247 reviews)
Roasted Tomato Bisque QUART TO GO
$12.00
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
