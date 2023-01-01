Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Brisket
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve brisket
Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
4501 Butler St, Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
$15.00
Brisket topped with coleslaw
Brisket LEAN 1lb
$30.00
BRISKET MEAL
$20.00
More about Walter's BBQ - 4501 Butler St.
The Forge
3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Roast Brisket
$18.00
More about The Forge
