Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve cappuccino

B52 Cafe image

 

B52 Cafe

5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cappuccino$4.25
8 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with thick milk foam.
More about B52 Cafe
Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Hot Chocolate

Grilled Chicken

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Hummus

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston