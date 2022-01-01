Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cappuccino in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Cappuccino
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve cappuccino
B52 Cafe
5202 Butler Street, Pittsurgh
No reviews yet
Cappuccino
$4.25
8 oz – Double shot of Espresso in steamed Oat Milk with thick milk foam.
More about B52 Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(565 reviews)
Cappuccino
$4.25
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
