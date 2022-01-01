Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Lawrenceville
/
Pittsburgh
/
Lawrenceville
/
Chicken Soup
Lawrenceville restaurants that serve chicken soup
SANDWICHES
Ineffable Cà Phê
3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(565 reviews)
Pho Ga (Chicken Soup)
$12.75
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.6
(247 reviews)
Chicken Pastina Soup Quart
$12.00
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville
Cookies
Hot Chocolate
Cappuccino
Waffles
Shawarma
Chocolate Mousse
Curry
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Lawrenceville to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
South Side
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(685 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston