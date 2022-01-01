Mt. Washington restaurants you'll love
Mt. Washington's top cuisines
Must-try Mt. Washington restaurants
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
More about Bigham Tavern
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Bigham Tavern
321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
|Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
|Hot Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!