Mt. Washington restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mt. Washington restaurants

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Bigham Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Bigham Tavern

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
Boneless Basket
Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese
Hot Cheese Bites$7.95
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch
Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
More about Bigham Tavern
Vue 412 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vue 412

1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Creme Brulee$12.00
Pork Osso Bucco$48.00
Stuffed Bananna Pepper Ravioli Dinner$38.00
More about Vue 412

