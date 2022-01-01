Oakland restaurants you'll love
More about FUKU TEA
FUKU TEA
300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
Mario's Oakland Saloon
116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
More about EGE Mediterranean
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
EGE Mediterranean
190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
|GF Bianca
|$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
|Extra Pita
|$1.50
More about FUKU TEA
SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN
FUKU TEA
3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
|* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
|*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)
|$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)
SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)
415 South Craig St., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$2.25
Tofu, green onions, seaweed
|Dynamite Roll
|$10.35
Seaweed wrap, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, mango with spicy mayo on top.
COOKED.
Contains wheat, soy, eggs, fish, shellfish.
|Steamed Edamame
|$3.20
with sea salt.
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
SALADS
Roots Natural Kitchen
3610 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|El Jefe
|$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Chikn - Oakland
Chikn - Oakland
3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chikn Nugs
|$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
|Salad
|$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
|Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)