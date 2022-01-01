Oakland restaurants you'll love

Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try Oakland restaurants

FUKU TEA image

 

FUKU TEA

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
#2 Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
#3 Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about FUKU TEA
Mario's Oakland Saloon image

 

Mario's Oakland Saloon

116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
EGE Mediterranean image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

EGE Mediterranean

190 North Craig St., Pittsburgh

Avg 4.9 (119 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hummus Bowl$12.99
a Bed of Hummus, Grilled Green Pepper and Onion, Diced Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Persian Cucumber
GF Bianca$18.99
Buffalo Mozzarella, Parmagiano Reggiano Olive Oil, Fresh Garlic,Fresh Basil, Sea Salt
Extra Pita$1.50
More about EGE Mediterranean
FUKU TEA image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

FUKU TEA

3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
* Small Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$3.70
Can not adjust the sweetness
* Large Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.45
Can not adjust the sweetness
*Large Green Thai Tea (recommend half&half) (can not adjust the sweetness)$4.65
Can not adjust the sweetness
More about FUKU TEA
SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU) image

 

SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)

415 South Craig St., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miso Soup$2.25
Tofu, green onions, seaweed
Dynamite Roll$10.35
Seaweed wrap, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, mango with spicy mayo on top.
COOKED.
Contains wheat, soy, eggs, fish, shellfish.
Steamed Edamame$3.20
with sea salt.
More about SUSHI FUKU - SOUTH CRAIG ST (NEAR CMU)
Roots Natural Kitchen image

SALADS

Roots Natural Kitchen

3610 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (3407 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
More about Roots Natural Kitchen
ATARASHI image

 

ATARASHI

200 LOTHROP ST, 11TH FLOOR, PITTSBURGH

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about ATARASHI
P&G Pamela's Diner image

 

P&G Pamela's Diner

3703 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about P&G Pamela's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Chikn - Oakland

3712 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chikn Nugs$9.00
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Nuggets, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 10)
Salad$10.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Green Beans, Celery, Red Bell Peppers, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken, tossed in Housemade Creamy Caesar Dressing
Tenders
Nashville Style Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Tenders, served with Southern Comeback Dipping Sauce & Fresh Dill Pickles (Basket of 3 or 5)
More about Chikn - Oakland

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oakland

Thai Tea

