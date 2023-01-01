Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Oakland

Go
Oakland restaurants
Toast

Oakland restaurants that serve green beans

Consumer pic

 

FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)

300 South Craig ST., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Red Bean Cake Green Tea$2.95
More about FUKU TEA - South Craig (Near CMU)
FUKU TEA image

SMOOTHIES • CHICKEN

FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)

3800 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (597 reviews)
Takeout
*Red Bean Cake Green Tea$2.95
More about FUKU TEA - Forbes Ave (Near U Pitt)

Browse other tasty dishes in Oakland

Almond Milk

Bubble Tea

Chai Lattes

Squid

Tiramisu

Cookies

Key Lime Pies

Cake

Map

More near Oakland to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1475 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston