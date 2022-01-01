Shadyside restaurants you'll love
Shadyside's top cuisines
Must-try Shadyside restaurants
More about Cafe Moulin
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|House Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
|Ham & Swiss
|$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
More about Square Catering
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit
|$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
|Tzimmes
|$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
|Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)
|$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
More about Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
|Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Veggie Omelet
|$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about Sushi Too
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Too
5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and shrimp tempura
|Kappa and Avocado Roll
|$6.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, cucumber and avocado
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$9.00
raw salmon with cucumber and spicy sauce
More about Pamela's Diner
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
|$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
|Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes
|$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
|The Morning After Breakfast Special
|$11.00
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Popular items
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Senyai Thai Kitchen
5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Senyai Summer Rolls
|$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
|Tom Yum
|$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
More about Slice on Broadway
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Slice on Broadway
6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Big Guy
|$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
|Classic Steak Hoagie
|$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
|Pepperoni Roll
|$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about William Penn Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$4.00
|Wings To Go
|$20.00
|Tots
|$5.95