Shadyside restaurants you'll love

Shadyside's top cuisines

Pizza

American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Thai
French
Must-try Shadyside restaurants

Cafe Moulin image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Avocado Toast$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
More about Cafe Moulin
Square Catering image

 

Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
Tzimmes$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
More about Square Catering
Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about Square Cafe
Sushi Too image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, and shrimp tempura
Kappa and Avocado Roll$6.00
nori (dried seaweed), sushi rice, cucumber and avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
raw salmon with cucumber and spicy sauce
More about Sushi Too
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
The Morning After Breakfast Special$11.00
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
More about Pamela's Diner
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Saloon Fries$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Senyai Thai Kitchen image

 

Senyai Thai Kitchen

5865 Ellsworth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Senyai Summer Rolls$7.00
Tofu, carrot, greens mix, cucumber, and vermicelli noodle.
Green Curry$15.00
Eggplant, green beans, broccoli, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Tom Yum$5.00
Spicy soup with roasted chili, lemongrass, galangal, mushrooms and tomatoes.
More about Senyai Thai Kitchen
Slice on Broadway image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Slice on Broadway

6004 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Big Guy$11.99
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Pepper Rings, Black Olives, Sliced Red Onions, Garlic Croutons, Mozzarella, and Provolone, served atop chopped Green Leaf Lettuce and Baby Spinach, with your choice of Dressing. It’s a salad, only bigger, with lots of stuff in it. Add meat of your choice $2.00
Classic Steak Hoagie$9.49
Sliced Steak, Mozzarella, and Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Red Onions, and our House Balsamic Vinaigrette (or Mayo, if you prefer). It’s just good!
Pepperoni Roll$1.99
Cheese, house garlic seasoning and pepperoni! Served with a side of Sauce or Ranch.
More about Slice on Broadway
William Penn Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$4.00
Wings To Go$20.00
Tots$5.95
More about William Penn Tavern
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Mac$6.00
Full Size Mac$8.00
Joy's Fried Chicken$12.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge





