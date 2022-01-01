Shadyside breakfast spots you'll love

Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Shadyside

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
House Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
Ham & Swiss$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
Avocado Toast$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
More about Cafe Moulin
Square Catering

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
Tzimmes$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
More about Square Catering
Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
Veggie Omelet$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes$10.00
Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream
The Morning After Breakfast Special$11.00
Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2
More about Pamela's Diner





