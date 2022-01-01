Shadyside cafés you'll love
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Popular items
|House Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, mozzarella, harissa
|Ham & Swiss
|$9.00
Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, honey aioli and side salad
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
smashed avocado, over-easy eggs, bacon, harissa aioli
More about Square Catering
Square Catering
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Lemon Ricotta Pancake Kit
|$34.00
32 oz of our housemade lemon ricotta batter *Makes 16 2oz pancakes
8oz of butter
Powdered Sugar
Comes as a wet batter
|Tzimmes
|$4.00
Sweet potato casserole that includes sweet potatoes, carrots & plums. Baked in fresh orange juice, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
|Baked Vegetable Medley (V) (GF)
|$4.00
Yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, red onion w/a hint of rosemary
More about Square Cafe
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Large flour tortilla stuffed w/sautéed onions, peppers & mushrooms, scrambled eggs & cheddar cheese; served w/sour cream & house-made salsa; VGTRN
|Three Lemon Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$12.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes loaded w/ blueberries, topped w/ powdered sugar & served w/ butter & maple syrup; VGTRN
|Veggie Omelet
|$12.00
3 egg omelet w/onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, squash & tomatoes; served w/home fries.
VGTRN;
Single Pancake Choice substitutes for BOTH the home fries & toast