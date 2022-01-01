Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Shadyside
/
Pittsburgh
/
Shadyside
/
Chai Lattes
Shadyside restaurants that serve chai lattes
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
No reviews yet
Chai Tea Latte
$4.99
More about Cafe Moulin
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.8
(726 reviews)
Muddy Chai Latte
Dark chocolate, vanilla chai, espresso & sea salt
Chai Latte
Vanilla chai & steamed milk
More about Square Cafe
