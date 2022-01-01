Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Shadyside

Shadyside restaurants
Shadyside restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.99
More about Cafe Moulin
Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Muddy Chai Latte
Dark chocolate, vanilla chai, espresso & sea salt
Chai Latte
Vanilla chai & steamed milk
More about Square Cafe

