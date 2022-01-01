Chicken wraps in Shadyside
Shadyside restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Pesto Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Fire braised chicken breast w/pesto, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla; served w/fries
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Chicken tenders dipped in a buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch dressing and lettuce. Served on a pita. Comes w/ choice of side