Chicken wraps in Shadyside

Shadyside restaurants
Shadyside restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Pesto Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fire braised chicken breast w/pesto, lettuce, tomatoes & provolone cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla; served w/fries
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken tenders dipped in a buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch dressing and lettuce. Served on a pita. Comes w/ choice of side
More about Pamela's Diner
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken WRAP$10.00
PGH Chicken Salad WRAP$10.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon

