Crepes in Shadyside

Shadyside restaurants that serve crepes
Cafe Moulin
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
No reviews yet
Nutella Crepe
$5.00
nutella
More about Cafe Moulin
Pamela's Diner
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4
(315 reviews)
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes
$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes
$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela's Diner
