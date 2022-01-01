Crepes in Shadyside

Shadyside restaurants that serve crepes

Nutella Crepe image

 

Cafe Moulin

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Crepe$5.00
nutella
More about Cafe Moulin
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
Takeout
Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes$6.75
2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes$8.00
3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.
More about Pamela's Diner

