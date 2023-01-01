Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Shadyside

Go
Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Shadyside restaurants that serve croissants

Square Cafe image

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant French Toast$14.00
Mixed Berry Croissant French Toast:
Sliced croissant French Toast dipped in our house made custard and topped with mixed berries, a drizzle of Nutella and powdered sugar. Served with PA maple syrup.
Single Croissant FT$5.00
Single Mixed Berry Croissant French:
One slice of croissant French Toast dipped in our house made custard and topped with mixed berries, a drizzle of Nutella and powdered sugar. Served with PA maple syrup.
More about Square Cafe
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CROISSANT French Toast$10.50
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

