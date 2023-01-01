Croissants in Shadyside
Square Cafe
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Croissant French Toast
|$14.00
Mixed Berry Croissant French Toast:
Sliced croissant French Toast dipped in our house made custard and topped with mixed berries, a drizzle of Nutella and powdered sugar. Served with PA maple syrup.
|Single Croissant FT
|$5.00
Single Mixed Berry Croissant French:
One slice of croissant French Toast dipped in our house made custard and topped with mixed berries, a drizzle of Nutella and powdered sugar. Served with PA maple syrup.