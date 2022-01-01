Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Shadyside
/
Pittsburgh
/
Shadyside
/
Fish Sandwiches
Shadyside restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$13.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.3
(559 reviews)
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
$11.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge
