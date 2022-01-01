South Side restaurants you'll love
23rd and Vine
2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE
|$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
|Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC
|$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
|Revino Celso Pinot Grigio
|$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
|Chicken tenders
|$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
PIZZA
Michael's Pizza Bar
2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh
|Roadhouse Fries
|$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
|Whole Steak Hoagie
|$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
|LG Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$21.25
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
Carmi Express
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
|Mike's Fish
|$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
|Mac n Cheese
|$4.00
|3 Bones
|$11.00
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
TACOS
Doce Taqueria Southside
1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh
|Pollo Taco
|$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
|$10 Box Deal
|$10.00
Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.
|Carnita Taco
|$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
|Voorhees Cajun Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Habanero Burger
|$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Fries, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions, and Croutons. Dressing of your choice.
|BBQ Plate
|$0.01
Your Meat Price will included 2 sides, house pickles and onions, and a BBQ sauce of your choice.
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side.