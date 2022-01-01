South Side restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try South Side restaurants

23rd and Vine image

 

23rd and Vine

2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
Revino Celso Pinot Grigio$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
More about 23rd and Vine
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
Chicken tenders$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roadhouse Fries$7.75
fresh-cut fries baked with cheddar, provolone, bacon & jalapenos
Whole Steak Hoagie$14.50
steak, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch$21.25
our fresh dough, ranch sauce, chicken, diced tomato, provolone, bacon
More about Michael's Pizza Bar
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mike's Fish$10.00
8 ounce tilapia filet roasted in a buttery, garlic, pepper mix.
Mac n Cheese$4.00
3 Bones$11.00
More about Carmi Express
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
More about The Melting Pot
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
BYOB$12.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
Doce Taqueria Southside image

TACOS

Doce Taqueria Southside

1302 E Carson st, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Taco$4.00
Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
$10 Box Deal$10.00
Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.
Carnita Taco$4.00
Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.
More about Doce Taqueria Southside
The Smiling Moose image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Tots$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
Voorhees Cajun Chicken$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Habanero Burger$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
More about The Smiling Moose
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Fries, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions, and Croutons. Dressing of your choice.
BBQ Plate$0.01
Your Meat Price will included 2 sides, house pickles and onions, and a BBQ sauce of your choice.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side.
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

