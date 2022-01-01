South Side American restaurants you'll love
More about The Melting Pot
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
More about The Smiling Moose
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
|Voorhees Cajun Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Habanero Burger
|$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad