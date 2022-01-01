South Side bars & lounges you'll love
23rd and Vine
2333 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
Popular items
Intensus Red Blend - BOTTLE
$20.00
This Portuguese Red Blend is deliciously balanced, light bodied, fruity with nice acidity and a smooth finish.
Rosso Di Montalcino, DOC
$20.00
This distinct, fresh Sangiovese originates in Central Italy. From the very first taste, you'll recognize hints of wild-berry fruit, spice and vanilla within this full-bodied red.
Revino Celso Pinot Grigio
$17.00
This Italian Pinot Grigio is one of our favorites! It is crisp, slightly sweet, and modestly priced - this crowd-pleaser is perfect for a casual glass with dinner or for entertaining guests. Cheers!
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$9.00
Chicken Thumbs
$9.00
BYOB
$12.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
Popular items
Loaded Tots
$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
Voorhees Cajun Chicken
$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Habanero Burger
$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad