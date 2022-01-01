South Side salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in South Side

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
Chicken tenders$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
More about The Melting Pot

