South Side salad spots you'll love
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
Popular items
Smoked Whole Wings
Slow Smoked and Chargrilled. Includes celery, carrots and blue cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Bacon, American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo.
Chicken tenders
|$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh
Popular items
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.