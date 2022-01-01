Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in South Side

Go
South Side restaurants
Toast

South Side restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

Terrene

224 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Signature Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Terrene
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon

Browse other tasty dishes in South Side

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Waffles

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Pierogies

Map

More near South Side to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston