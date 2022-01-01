Chicken salad in South Side
South Side restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|The Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with your choice of flank steak, smoked chicken or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00