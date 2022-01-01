Chicken salad in South Side

Go
South Side restaurants
Toast

South Side restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with your choice of flank steak, smoked chicken or grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, fries, cheddar, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber and croutons.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Fries, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Onions, and Croutons. Dressing of your choice.
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in South Side

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pierogies

Map

More near South Side to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston