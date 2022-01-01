Chili in South Side
South Side restaurants that serve chili
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Chili
|$6.00
More about The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Sweet Chili Chicken Sliders
|$12.00
Sweet chili cream cheese, dressed red cabbage and bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.