Custard in South Side

South Side restaurants
South Side restaurants that serve custard

Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip w/ Vanilla Custard Glenwich$4.50
More about Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip/ Vanillia Custard$6.00
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

