Grilled chicken in South Side

South Side restaurants
Toast

South Side restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken$12.00
Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Peppers & Onions, Queso Cheese Blend, Cheddar, Citrus Sour Cream, Southwest Sauce, Pineapple pico de Gallo
More about The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
Michael's Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats

2612 Sarah St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper, fresh-cut fries, provolone, black olive
More about Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats

