Mac and cheese in
South Side
/
Pittsburgh
/
South Side
/
Mac And Cheese
South Side restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Carmi Express
1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Mac n Cheese
$4.00
More about Carmi Express
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.7
(1494 reviews)
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Queso blend, Monterey Jack, roasted tomatoes.
Moose Classic Mac & Cheese
$10.00
8 cheese smiling moose classic mac..
More about The Smiling Moose
Browse other tasty dishes in South Side
Pierogies
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
More near South Side to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Shadyside
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oakland
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Strip District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bloomfield
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
North Side
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston