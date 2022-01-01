Mac and cheese in South Side

South Side restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac n Cheese$4.00
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese$12.00
Queso blend, Monterey Jack, roasted tomatoes.
Moose Classic Mac & Cheese$10.00
8 cheese smiling moose classic mac..
