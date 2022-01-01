Waffles in South Side

Go
South Side restaurants
Toast

South Side restaurants that serve waffles

Chicken & Waffles image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$12.00
More about Carmi Express

Browse other tasty dishes in South Side

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pierogies

Map

More near South Side to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston