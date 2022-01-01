Squirrel Hill restaurants you'll love
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Baguette
|$3.50
Leavened with yeast and sourdough starter. A cold overnight ferment yields more flavor than a traditional Baguette.
|Rugelach
|$2.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and nuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
|Hamantaschen
|$2.00
Triangle short bread cookie with fruit filling.
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Satay Chicken
|$6.00
|Fresh Rolls
|$6.00
|Green Curry
|$15.00
Lucha Street Tacos
2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh
|Pollo Magnifico (chicken)
|$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
|Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)
|$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
|USA USA USA
|$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
|Vegetarian Combo
|$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
|Flavor Savor Special
|$15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Milky Way
2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh
|Tossed Salad Bar
|$10.95
|Combo 7 - Pie Family FF
|$26.95
|Mixed Fries
|$4.75