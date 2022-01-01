Squirrel Hill restaurants you'll love

Squirrel Hill restaurants
Toast

Squirrel Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Middle Eastern
Must-try Squirrel Hill restaurants

Allegro Hearth Bakery image

 

Allegro Hearth Bakery

2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (136 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baguette$3.50
Leavened with yeast and sourdough starter. A cold overnight ferment yields more flavor than a traditional Baguette.
Rugelach$2.00
Thin crisp dough rolled with filling and nuts, topped with raw sugar. Choice of apricot, raspberry, or chocolate filling.
Hamantaschen$2.00
Triangle short bread cookie with fruit filling.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Satay Chicken$6.00
Fresh Rolls$6.00
Green Curry$15.00
More about Silk Elephant
Lucha Street Tacos image

 

Lucha Street Tacos

2130 Murray Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Magnifico (chicken)$3.75
Slow cooked chicken thighs, pico de gallo, roasted corn and black beans, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, queso blanco and finished with a drizzle of chipotle crema
Pollo En Fuego (Spicy Chicken)$3.75
Adobo marinated chicken thighs, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, crispy jalapenos, topped with a sprinkle of queso blanco and some chipotle peppers will bring the burn!
USA USA USA$2.50
Taco seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
More about Lucha Street Tacos
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Vegetarian Combo$14.95
Vegan, Contains Nuts. A sampling of favorites! Hummus, Tabouli, Baba Gannouj, Falafel, and Dawali served with Tahini Lemon dressing and pita
Flavor Savor Special $15.25
Contains Nuts. Chicken Mishwi and Beef Kafta on a bed of brown rice with vermicelli; served with greens, Hummus, and Falafel
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Milky Way image

PRETZELS • PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Milky Way

2120 Murray ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tossed Salad Bar$10.95
Combo 7 - Pie Family FF$26.95
Mixed Fries$4.75
More about Milky Way
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Noodles$15.00
Mee Kathi$13.00
Laab$12.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

