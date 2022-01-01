Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Squirrel Hill
/
Pittsburgh
/
Squirrel Hill
/
Bisque
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve bisque
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.7
(136 reviews)
Spicy Tomato Bisque - 24 oz
$7.95
Tomato bisque - with a kick. Onions, garlic, tomatoes, rice, olive oil, salt, & spices.
More about Allegro Hearth Bakery
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
Crab Bisque
$7.00
More about Silk Elephant
