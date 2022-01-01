Curry in Squirrel Hill

Go
Squirrel Hill restaurants
Toast

Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve curry

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Curry$15.00
Panang Curry$15.00
More about Silk Elephant
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Puffs$7.00
Green Curry$15.00
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Squirrel Hill

Pad Thai

Fried Rice

Map

More near Squirrel Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (444 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston