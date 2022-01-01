Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Squirrel Hill

Go
Squirrel Hill restaurants
Toast

Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve dumplings

Silk Elephant image

TAPAS

Silk Elephant

1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dumplings
More about Silk Elephant
Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery image

 

Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

5846 Forbes Ave (2nd FL), Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings
More about Kiin Laos and Thai Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Squirrel Hill

Tofu Soup

Mango Sticky Rice

Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pies

Noodle Soup

Curry Chicken

Chili

Map

More near Squirrel Hill to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston